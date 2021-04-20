Court: 45-year sentence doesn’t amount to life imprisonment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld a sentence of at least 45 years with a chance at eventual release for a man convicted of murder as a teenager more than 20 years ago.

The court disagreed with his lawyers in an opinion Tuesday that it amounts to life imprisonment.

Eduardo Lopez Jr., 47, was convicted of fatally shooting Robert Goyette in 1991 in Nashua. Lopez was 17.

Lopez was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.

In 2018, he was resentenced to 45 years to life. That followed a U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 that found it unconstitutional to sentence juvenile offenders to mandatory life imprisonment without parole.

He’s eligible for parole at age 62, in 2036.

