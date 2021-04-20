Advertisement

Governor Scott to hold pandemic press conference

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com.

We expect the vaccine rollout and its final phase to be a major topic. So far, 52% of Vermonters have received at least one dose of a vaccine. We could also learn more about the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after blood clot concerns. A federal advisory committee is set to meet April 23 to review the vaccine’s path forward.

Officials are also expected to present the latest report on outbreaks and forecast models.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 93 new coronavirus cases for a total of 22,112. There have been a total of 242 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.6%. A total of 372,262 people have been tested, and 18,470 have recovered.

