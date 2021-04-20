Mother and son reunite after 54 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Not 54 years and not a closed adoption could keep mother and son apart after they recently matched using the genetic testing service -- 23andme. Both used it -- hoping to find each other. Channel 3 was lucky enough to be at their reunion on Monday afternoon in Montpelier.

“I knew I was doing the right thing when I did it and this just kind of confirms it more,” says Mary Eileen Mooney, who lives in Calais.

A mother held her son only for the second time his life on Monday. It was 1967 when 18-year-old Mary Eileen Mooney had Bill White on Long Island. The young Catholic woman knew she had given him up for adoption -- and did so when the baby was just a few days old.

“I had to hand him over to the lawyer’s wife and get out of the car as if nothing had happened.”)) 6 “So this is just a pickup continuation of all those years,” says Mooney.

Mary Eileen moved to Calais 11 years ago and for several years now, the two have been on a similar course looking online for each other. However, it wasn’t until Mary Eileen did a 23andme DNA test that she matched with Bill in March.

“I love you so much and I am so grateful that you gave me this amazing life that I’ve had,” said White while speaking to his mother.

White has spent his career in many leading roles in New York City helping to honor veterans and their history. He was adopted by parents who desperately wanted a child -- and loved him dearly.

“Apparently he had very good people that adopted him and he was raised in a very nice way and I couldn’t have asked for more with that,” says Mooney.

“They would have loved her and I’m just sad they passed away before this happened but I’m kind of glad that I can give her my full attention now as a dutiful son and express my gratitude toward her every day,” says White.

Bill and his husband Bryan made the trip to Vermont from Georgia to make the reunion a reality. “I have so much gratitude for this amazing woman who lives here in Vermont. Just to be able to hug her there was unbelievable. One of the greatest days of my life,” says White.

Mooney never had any more children after Bill, making finding him even more important for the both of them.

“I’ve been curious my whole life to meet you and you were looking for me your whole life. Isn’t that crazy, it’s wonderful,” the mother and son duo said together.

To make the entire day even more special, it was Mooney’s birthday. The first one she was able to spend with her child. White even brought her an early Mother’s Day card, the first one she’s ever received.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.