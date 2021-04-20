Names of troopers involved in fatal Claremont shooting released

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has released the names of the six state troopers who discharged their weapons during a fatal police shooting in Claremont last month.

The office says Jeffrey Ely, 40, died March 21 during an exchange of gunfire with police after he had barricaded himself in a building.

An autopsy determined that Ely died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, arms, legs and torso.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The troopers who shot their weapons were:

• Trooper First Class Nicholas Cyr, who has been a New Hampshire State Police Trooper since 2005.

• Trooper First Class Stefan Czyzowski, who has been a New Hampshire State Police Trooper since 2006.

• Sergeant Gary Ingham, who has been a New Hampshire State Police Trooper since 2003.

• Trooper First Class Shane Larkin, who has been a New Hampshire State Police Trooper since 2002.

• Trooper William Neilsen, who has been a New Hampshire State Police Trooper since 2012. Prior to that, he worked as a Claremont Police Officer from 2010 to 2012.

• Trooper Noah Sanctuary, who has been a New Hampshire State Police trooper since 2016. Prior to that, he worked for the Walpole Police Department from 2013 to 2016, and the Chesterfield Police Department from 2008 to 2013.

Related Stories:

Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)