New Hampshire grand jury indicts man in 2019 Laconia killing

Hassan Sapry
Hassan Sapry(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted a former Laconia man on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of a 58-year-old man.

The Attorney General’s office says that 23-year-old Hassan Sapry is also facing an alternative count of second-degree murder in the death of Wilfred Guzman on April 18, 2019. Prosecutors say Sapry killed Guzman by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times.

He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence. Sapry is being held without bail. He’s due in court next month. 

