Plattsburgh bar gets 2nd shot at life

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Peabody’s in Plattsburgh is getting a chance at a second life.

The bar on Clinton Street has new owners and they traveled a long way to get the bar back up and running.

Amos and Daria Owen moved to the region from Arizona in November and started work on the inside of the bar.

Amos Owen, who is originally from Vermont, knew he wanted to get back to the Northeast.

The two have never owned a bar before but say after they saw it and did some research, they knew they would be more than qualified with their business backgrounds.

As for the bar, they want to keep the memories alive.

The well-known Chug-A-Mug Mondays will be back and they are working to get the kitchen up and running.

They said they’ve used their downtime to talk with locals about what they want to see at the bar.

“Be able to hear from individuals about what they found special about this place so that we could incorporate many of those ideas into the space or into the menu or the events that were familiar and sentimental to the community,” Daria Owen said.

Amos is doing most of the work to fix up the bar as Daria works her day job in Arizona remotely.

They are still working to get a liquor license and some other odds and end before opening but they are hoping to open by fall.

