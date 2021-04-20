Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery store Tuesday.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting a Long Island grocery store, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The person killed was a 49-year-old employee, police said at an afternoon press conference near the scene. The shooting happened inside a manager’s office, upstairs from the shopping floor.

There were around “a couple hundred” people inside the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder named a person of interest who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. The person of interest had a small handgun.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating gunfire at a Long Island supermarket, officials said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday that there had been shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead and that the suspect has not been apprehended.

Nassau County police say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. for possible shots fired at the store. A police spokesperson said there was no immediate information on casualties.

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Curran said nearby schools have been told not to admit visitors and residents were asked to remain indoors.

West Hempstead is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of New York City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
New Vt. relief bill becomes law without governor’s signature
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
FILE
Lake Champlain ferry route closed for season
Plattsburgh man killed in crash

Latest News

Hassan Sapry
New Hampshire grand jury indicts man in 2019 Laconia killing
Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
The incident has outraged deputies, who consider the suspect’s actions an attack on an officer.
GRAPHIC: Suspect attempts to drown K-9 officer during chase
GRAPHIC: Suspect attempts to drown K-9 officer during chase