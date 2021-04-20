Advertisement

Schumer says Democrats will move forward on marijuana reform law

File photo
File photo(WSFA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Chuck Schumer says it’s time to rethink federal marijuana laws.

The majority leader called 4-20 “a very unofficial American holiday” and said it’s an appropriate time to discuss decriminalizing federal laws that put cannabis on par with narcotics like heroin, and which disproportionately imprison people of color.

Schumer says given the number of states that have legalized marijuana, including New York, he believes the time has come to end the federal prohibition on the drug. “The doom and gloom predictions when states like Colorado or Oregon went forward and decriminalized and legalized never occurred. In state after state, through ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments, the American people are sending a clear message that they want this policy changed,” Schumer said.

He says he is working with other Democrats on a draft of comprehensive marijuana reform legislation. It would likely face resistance from Republicans in Congress.

