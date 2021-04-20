Sex offender has been released, likely to re-offend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont sex offender is released from custody and according to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, he will be listed as homeless in the sex offender registry.

The Department of Corrections say Michael Tobin, 53 served his maximum sentence from a 2006 conviction of possessing thousands of images of child pornography and is at high risk of re-offending.

Prior to the child pornography conviction, Tobin was convicted of attempted sexual assault of a minor and 2 different convictions for prohibited acts of touching very young children both over and under their clothing.

