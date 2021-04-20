Advertisement

South Burlington man charged with assault, burglary

Manuel Vasquez
Manuel Vasquez(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Apr. 20, 2021
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces assault and burglary charges after threatening a woman with a knife.

It happened Monday night at the Grandview condominiums. Police say Manuel Vasquez, 33, was chasing his former partner with a kitchen knife after forcing his way into her apartment.

After fleeing, police say he was arrested a short time later on Williston Road. He is due in court Tuesday.

