South Burlington man charged with assault, burglary

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces assault and burglary charges after threatening a woman with a knife.

It happened Monday night at the Grandview condominiums. Police say Manuel Vasquez, 33, was chasing his former partner with a kitchen knife after forcing his way into her apartment.

After fleeing, police say he was arrested a short time later on Williston Road. He is due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.