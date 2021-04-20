Tips to ease back into social activities post-pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As more and more of us get vaccinated against COVID, we’re thinking about seeing friends and family, going out to eat at restaurants and gathering at events again.

But are you still feeling worried about social activities? If you are, you’re not alone.

Some 50% of Americans feel anxious about resuming in-person contact more than a year after the pandemic started.

Experts with COVID Support VT offer a few tips:

Know the current COVID-19 guidance from the state and follow it.

Start small, don’t try to go to a big party right away.

Start with trusted friends doing an activity you love that feels normal.

Understand you’re not the only one who feels anxious.

“This is new. We’re entering this new stage,” said Cathy Aikman of COVID Support VT. “How do we manage what it looks like? How do we get back to that sort of new normal?”

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Cathy Aikman.

COVID Support VT has workshops helping people through various aspects of the transition back to “normal,” including one coming up on May 3. Click here for more information on the workshops and details on how to sign up.

