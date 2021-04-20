Advertisement

Tips to ease back into social activities post-pandemic

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As more and more of us get vaccinated against COVID, we’re thinking about seeing friends and family, going out to eat at restaurants and gathering at events again.

But are you still feeling worried about social activities? If you are, you’re not alone.

Some 50% of Americans feel anxious about resuming in-person contact more than a year after the pandemic started.

Experts with COVID Support VT offer a few tips:

Know the current COVID-19 guidance from the state and follow it.

Start small, don’t try to go to a big party right away.

Start with trusted friends doing an activity you love that feels normal.

Understand you’re not the only one who feels anxious.

“This is new. We’re entering this new stage,” said Cathy Aikman of COVID Support VT. “How do we manage what it looks like? How do we get back to that sort of new normal?”

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Cathy Aikman.

COVID Support VT has workshops helping people through various aspects of the transition back to “normal,” including one coming up on May 3. Click here for more information on the workshops and details on how to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
New Vt. relief bill becomes law without governor’s signature

Latest News

RETURN
Tips to ease back into social activities post-pandemic
ODC
Vermont company designs outdoor classroom structures
In the wake of decades-long systemic child abuse allegations at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in...
Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse
File photo
Vt. cannabis users celebrate 4/20, look forward to legal marketplace