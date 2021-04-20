US-Canada border closure extended again

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border will be closed for at least another month to nonessential travel.

The two countries on Tuesday extended the closure amid soaring COVID cases and a lagging vaccination rate in Canada.

The closure extending back to last year has caused economic hardship for communities along the border of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire that depend on Canadian commerce and tourism.

Gov. Phil Scott said he’s not sure when the border will return to normal.

“Obviously we are watching that with interest,” said Scott, R-Vermont. “I don’t think it’s a good sign when Ontario and Quebec close the border amongst the two of them. So, I’m not sensing that that’s going to be anytime soon.”

The governor was referring to checkpoints set up Monday on both sides of the Quebec-Ontario border. Provincial officials are hoping to limit nonessential travel to help get a handle on the surge in COVID cases there.

