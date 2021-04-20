Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse

The Vermont Senate has passed a proposal to eliminate the statute of limitations in civil cases of childhood physical abuse.

The bill given unanimous approval on Tuesday builds on legislation passed two years ago that ended the statute of limitations in past childhood sexual abuse cases. The proposal that passed Tuesday was pushed by a group of now-aging people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974. In December Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan released a report saying abuse did occur at the orphanage.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Related Stories:

YCQM Dec. 20, 2020

Bishop Coyne apologizes to victims of Burlington orphanage abuse

St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors disappointed in task force report conclusions

Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims

YCQM: August 25, 2019

Diocese releases report on investigation into priest abuse

Can redevelopment finally purge an old orphanage’s demons?

Woman shares stories of horrific abuse at Vermont orphanage

Burlington diocese to conduct internal investigation on abuse of minors

Priest, orphanage allegations trigger trauma for abuse victims

1st meeting of task force investigating former Vt. orphanage

New task force to investigate claims of abuse, murder at Vt. orphanage

Horrific allegations of abuse at Burlington orphanage

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)