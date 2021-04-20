Advertisement

Vermont company designs outdoor classroom structures

Ryan & Co. Design/Build classroom structures.
Ryan & Co. Design/Build classroom structures.(Photo provided)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lack of outdoor learning space during the pandemic has been an issue for some schools, and now a local building company in Rochester has come up with a solution.

Ryan & Co. Design/Build came up with a new idea for outdoor classroom structures and has several already up and running in Windsor County. They are built to last and include translucent panels on the roof to allow natural light.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the company’s Aidan Ryan about the new structures.

