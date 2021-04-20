Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pittsford man accused of running down his girlfriend in his pickup truck has changed his plea in her death.

In court on Tuesday, Anthony Reynolds changed his plea from not guilty to no contest.

According to court paperwork, Reynolds got into a fight with his then-girlfriend, Melanie Rooney, the night before she died in May 2019.

Documents say Reynolds changed his story several times when he talked with the police. He first said he never drove his truck that night. Later, he said he thought Rooney’s body in the road was a duffle bag.

The state is asking for 6-10 years in prison.

The next hearing has not yet been scheduled, but Rooney’s family is expected to speak at it.

Reyolds is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated domestic assault.

