BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A messy mix of rain and snow will be returning to our region for Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Adirondacks, for the potential of 5-7″ of snow over 1000 ft. in elevation. Accumulating snow will also be possible along the higher elevations of the Green Mountains, especially in our northern areas, where 2-5″ could fall. Snow will overspread the region early Wednesday morning, and will be scattered through the morning, mixing with rain below 1000 ft. in elevation. Rain and snow may fall heavy at times later Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening, which could cause some problems for the evening commute.

Snow will taper to snow showers and linger in the mountains through Wednesday night and into Thursday, where additional accumulation is possible. Highs on Thursday will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will begin to warm up again starting on Friday. We’ll see increasing sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 50s, with a nice start to the weekend on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions, and highs close to 60. Plan on clouds returning with showers likely on Sunday, and a gradual warm up ahead through the start of next week.

