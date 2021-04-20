BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be a typical April day. A few April showers in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, which is just about right for late April. It will be a bit breezy out of the west.

Wednesday & Thursday will NOT be typical April days! Winter weather will make a comeback. A potent storm system coming out of the midwest will move right over our heads on Wednesday. Right now, it looks like there will be some snow to start the day, around daybreak. The snow will change to rain for the first half of the day, especially the farther south you are. There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms by late afternoon in our southern areas. As we go through the afternoon, any rain in our northern areas will also be mixing with snow in the valleys. In the northern mountains, especially the Adirondacks, it will be staying a heavy, wet snow throughout the day. The wet & snowy weather will end up as snow showers in the higher elevations Wednesday night.

There will be more rain & mountain snow showers under mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, which is going to be a blustery, chilly day.

By the end of Thursday, the higher elevations to the north, mainly above 1000 feet, will be ending up with around 3-6″ or more of new snow. Mountains in our central areas will be getting a trace to 3″. There will be little, if any, snow accumulation in the valleys - perhaps a trace to an inch.

A few rain/snow showers may linger into early Friday before it turns partly sunny later in the day. Temperatures will recover back into the 50s.

We will do even better as we get into the start of the weekend, with lots of sunshine on Saturday, and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

To round out the weekend, it is looking like a rainy day on Sunday, with a few, lingering showers into Monday morning.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the exact path of this storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.