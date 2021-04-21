4 more ex-youth center workers charged in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Four more arrests have been made in connection with a broad criminal investigation into physical and sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

The attorney general’s office said Wednesday that Stanley Watson, Victor Malavet, Trevor Middleton, and Jonathan Brand have been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault involving five victims between 1997 and 2007. They are among 11 former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who have been arrested this month.

The four newest defendants are due in court Thursday. It is unclear whether they have attorneys.

