Additional police reforms pursued in New Hampshire

(Phil Anderson)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen police reforms are coming to New Hampshire. They stemmed from the murder of George Floyd, and more are in the works.

The reforms, which were signed by Gov. Chris Sununu through executive order, include bias, de-escalation and racial profiling training. They also call for recruiting more diverse officers, background investigations for new recruits and a special unit to investigate alleged misconduct. A task force in New Hampshire was formed in the wake of George Floyd’s murder to study needed reforms. Others, that will need legislative approval, are not just for police.

“Implicit bias training for all law enforcement on a regular basis. Not just a one-time and done situation. For judges, for prosecutors, for anyone in the criminal justice system,” said James McKim, the president of the Manchester NAACP.

All directives contained within Sununu’s executive order need to be implemented by July of this year.

