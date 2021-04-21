Burlington COVID cases dropping; North Beach no superspreader

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite Chittenden County having by far the highest case count in the state over the last two weeks, the general trajectory of cases is going down in Burlington, according to wastewater testing and other data.

Queen City officials say lower viral levels are being detected, which signals lower case counts to come in the days ahead. City leaders are now feeling optimistic, especially following concerns about large gatherings of young adults at North Beach 10 days ago.

“We are seeing no indication in the data that we’re seeing another spike, or that that gathering that day led to a large number of infections -- which is good news,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The U.K variant continues to be the most dominant strain of the virus in Burlington. Officials say there are other mutations too, but they aren’t spreading as much as that strain, which experts say is both more transmissible and deadly.

Related Stories

Are young Vermonters signing up for COVID vaccinations?

Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’

Burlington beaches packed with students spark trash, COVID concerns

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.