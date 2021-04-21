Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak after upstate NY youth dance competition

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Twenty children and teenagers tested positive for COVID-19 and 300 students are under quarantine after dance school students with virus symptoms attended a competition in Syracuse.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said Tuesday that multiple students from a dance school in the Utica area participated in a competition Saturday despite experiencing symptoms of the illness. The students later tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20 people connected to the dance school cases who have tested positive range from 6 to 17 years old, and are from several school districts.

