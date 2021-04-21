Advertisement

Cuomo impeachment investigation receives 200 tips

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The chair of the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has provided his first public update in nearly a month on the progress of its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly Member Charles Lavine said Wednesday that lawyers helping the committee with the probe have received more than 200 tips and spoken with attorneys for about 70 people and four government agencies.

The probe includes an examination of sexual harassment and groping allegations lodged against Cuomo by current and former aides.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately.

Related Stories:

Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

New York ethics agency’s role in Cuomo allegations unclear

Woman says Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

Cuomo quiet on how office protects aides amid allegations

Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take ‘months’

New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

A look at Cuomo aides’ sexual harassment allegations

New York Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators for 4 hours

Former SUNY Plattsburgh student accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

Poll: Voters say Cuomo should not resign immediately

Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe

Reports: Cuomo vaccine czar’s loyalty calls raise concerns

Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence

Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

Report: Another woman complains of Cuomo misconduct

Voters react as calls for Cuomo to resign come from both sides of the aisle

NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

NY officials removed fuller tally of nursing home deaths

Accuser says talk of Cuomo as AG spurred her to come forward

Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe

North Country lawmaker argues repeal of Cuomo authority long overdue

Cuomo apologizes for behavior, vows to stay in office

Critics: Cuomo apology ‘tone-deaf,’ ignores power imbalance

Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges

Cuomo’s political future in question amid sexual harassment allegations

Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim

North Country leaders respond to Gov. Cuomo harassment claims

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Cuomo denies former aide’s sexual harassment allegations

Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

Georgia Grace Edwards, the co-founder of SheFly in Middlebury, spoke to the Intellectual...
Patently confusing: Vt. businesswoman testifies on tricky US patent system
bridge
NY group pushes to restore historic bridges
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
emhoff
Second gentleman visits Vermont
File
All New Yorkers released from prison could vote under bill