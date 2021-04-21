Dartmouth-Hitchcock starts program for post-COVID ‘long-haulers’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has started a post-COVID-19 program for people feeling shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches, rapid heartbeat, memory issues and other symptoms more than three months after they became infected.

The center said in a news release Tuesday the program for so-called long-haulers is the first in northern New England.

“Establishing our program at DHMC will provide access to a comprehensive medical team specializing in the various health problems we’re seeing in long-haul patients,” Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, an infectious disease specialist and program leader with a 10-member team, said in a statement.

Patients with post-acute COVID syndrome account for about 10% to 30% of those who get the virus.

