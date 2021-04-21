Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock starts program for post-COVID ‘long-haulers’

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has started a post-COVID-19 program for people feeling shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches, rapid heartbeat, memory issues and other symptoms more than three months after they became infected.

The center said in a news release Tuesday the program for so-called long-haulers is the first in northern New England.

“Establishing our program at DHMC will provide access to a comprehensive medical team specializing in the various health problems we’re seeing in long-haul patients,” Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, an infectious disease specialist and program leader with a 10-member team, said in a statement.

Patients with post-acute COVID syndrome account for about 10% to 30% of those who get the virus.

Our Adam Sullivan got a preview of the program. Watch the video to see the story.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

