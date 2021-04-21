Judge considers lowering bail for ex-NH youth center worker

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire youth center worker accused of sexually assaulting four teenagers, including one at gunpoint, is asking a judge to release him from jail or lower his bail pending trial.

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was one of seven former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who were arrested earlier this month.

The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused.

Related Stories:

Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’

Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at NH youth center

7th man arrested in sex abuse case at NH youth detention center

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

Proposed budget would force closure of NH youth center

Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)