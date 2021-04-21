Advertisement

Judge considers lowering bail for ex-NH youth center worker

Jeffrey Buskey
Jeffrey Buskey(New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Apr. 21, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire youth center worker accused of sexually assaulting four teenagers, including one at gunpoint, is asking a judge to release him from jail or lower his bail pending trial.

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was one of seven former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who were arrested earlier this month.

The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused.

