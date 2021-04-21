Advertisement

Man rescued after driving SUV off cliff

By KGTV Staff
Apr. 21, 2021
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was rescued after driving his SUV over a cliff and into the ocean in Southern California.

Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto South Carlsbad State Beach, where the car ended up on its side in the water.

A retired Marine pulled the driver out of the vehicle, according to officials. Rescue crews arrived and placed the man on a stretcher before taking him up the cliff.

He was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly was awake. Details on the injuries he suffered are unavailable, however officials said they expect him to survive.

The SUV was pulled from the beach and towed Tuesday night, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

