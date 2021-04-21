Advertisement

Nearly 55% of Vermonters partially vaccinated

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials as of Wednesday say nearly 55% of Vermonters have now received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

Addison and Bennington Counties are neck and neck for overall progress at 59.1% and 59%. Essex County brings up the rear at 43.8%.

Johnson & Johnson appointments remain on hold through Friday, April 23, which is when a federal panel is expected to provide further guidance on extremely rare complications associated with that vaccine.

Meanwhile, Health officials say those making appointments through the Vermont Health Department portal may get a call back and have the option of being put on a standby list for certain earlier clinics with spaces. Officials say you will not lose your scheduled vaccination appointment if you join the standby list. If you are called, you would need to be able to arrive 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

