New Hampshire school hit by COVID outbreak

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 100 students at a New Hampshire high school - about one-fourth of the student body - are in quarantine after nine people tested positive for COVID-19.

Several staff members at Gilford High School also were in quarantine Tuesday. Contact tracing has linked the cases to spring sports dating back to April 3.

“They’ve played against teams with a positive, we’ve had positives on our teams, spring sports has definitely been an impact. That’s over the last 10 days,” District Superintendent Kirk Beitler said.

The school first learned of a positive case on April 15. Educators are not aware of any in-school transmission.

About 75% of the staff has been vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)