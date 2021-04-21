Advertisement

New Yorkers 60+ to get walk-in vaccinations at state-run sites

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says walk-in COVID-19 shots will be available to anyone over 60 at mass vaccination sites run by New York state starting Friday.

Cuomo announced the new policy at a virtual briefing from Yonkers on Wednesday.

It’s a change from previous appointment-only rules that often forced people to spend hours scouring different websites for available slots.

People over 50 have been eligible for walk-in vaccinations at dozens of New York City-run sites since last Friday.

About 44% of New York state residents have received as least one vaccine dose since the immunization effort began.

