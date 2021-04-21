NY group pushes to restore historic bridges

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A group in Keeseville, New York, wants to save the historic bridges in the community. It’s making its plea to the two counties that house the bridges, but officials say the restoration is more than they can afford.

“The bridge behind us is the 1888 Swing Bridge. It’s a pedestrian bridge. This is where it all started,” said Matthew Pray with Save Keeseville’s Historic Bridges. He started the group last year after seeing the Swing Bridge covered with overgrowth. That lack of maintenance made him realize the likelihood of the bridge closing in the same way two other historic bridges closed in 2005. “These are extremely rare bridges that were built during an experimental and developmental period in engineering.”

Pray says the bridges were all built in the 1800s and are one-of-a-kind. They are all registered historical landmarks, and more notably, are considered national civil engineering landmarks. He says their restorations have piqued the interest of engineers across the country. “If a bridge is standing, it can be restored no matter what condition it’s in. It’s a matter of convincing the right people that we need to do this,” Pray said

Save Keeseville’s Historic Bridges has worked with lawmakers looking for grant money, something both Essex and Clinton County officials say is needed if the bridges are to be restored. “No one is against the project. It’s where is the funding going to come from?” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland.

He says the county has estimated it would cost over $2 million per bridge to make the repairs necessary to restore the bridges. In addition to the grant money, an engineer would need to come up with a rebuilding plan that would make the bridge safe for use. “This plan, if executed, would be safe to put people and vehicles over. And what the weight limits would be -- we haven’t seen those,” Gillilland said.

As for Pray, he says the community is in full support of restoring the bridges. And the only thing holding it from finding a solution is the hesitation from the counties. “There is money available and officials at the county have to decide that this is important. They are the ones that make the decision and I can’t stress that enough,” he said.

Pray says if the bridges were restored they would be good for the next 30 to 50 years, requiring only minimal maintenance. There is a petition to save the bridges with over 2,000 signatures.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.