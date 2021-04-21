Advertisement

NY soldier dies in paratrooper training jump

File image
File image(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Officials at Fort Bragg say a paratrooper was killed during a training jump.

News outlets report the Army base said 21-year-old Spc. Abigail Jenks of Gansevoort, New York, was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. A news release from the division says Jenks was performing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on Monday when the accident occurred. Officials released her identity on Wednesday.

Jenks was a fire support specialist serving as a forward observer with the brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment. Jenks’ death is under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

x
Sanders pushes free college for families making under $125K
x
Second gentleman visits Vermont
x
Patently confusing: Vt. businesswoman testifies on tricky US patent system
Doug Emhoff
Second gentleman visits Vermont