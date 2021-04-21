Patently confusing: Vt. businesswoman testifies on tricky US patent system

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A Vermont small business owner testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday about the nation’s slow and confusing patent process.

Georgia Grace Edwards, the co-founder of SheFly in Middlebury, spoke to the Intellectual Property Subcommittee about issues the female-led company faced through the U.S. patent system.

SheFly makes outdoor pants with a specially made zipper to allow women easier access to use the bathroom.

Edwards says the patent process is long, clunky and opaque. She said, at times, her company spent well over 50% of their revenue on legal assistance.

“Intellectual property rights do not come easily, especially for traditionally underrepresented groups. My hope is that by sharing SheFly’s experience, we can work together to make the patenting path a bit smoother for those who walk it next, especially for those who currently do not see themselves reflected in the process,” Edwards said.

A recent report by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office found only 22% of U.S. patents list a woman as an inventor and that women make up only 12.8% of all inventors.

