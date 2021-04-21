Advertisement

Patently confusing: Vt. businesswoman testifies on tricky US patent system

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A Vermont small business owner testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday about the nation’s slow and confusing patent process.

Georgia Grace Edwards, the co-founder of SheFly in Middlebury, spoke to the Intellectual Property Subcommittee about issues the female-led company faced through the U.S. patent system.

SheFly makes outdoor pants with a specially made zipper to allow women easier access to use the bathroom.

Edwards says the patent process is long, clunky and opaque. She said, at times, her company spent well over 50% of their revenue on legal assistance.

“Intellectual property rights do not come easily, especially for traditionally underrepresented groups. My hope is that by sharing SheFly’s experience, we can work together to make the patenting path a bit smoother for those who walk it next, especially for those who currently do not see themselves reflected in the process,” Edwards said.

A recent report by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office found only 22% of U.S. patents list a woman as an inventor and that women make up only 12.8% of all inventors.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

File image
NY soldier dies in paratrooper training jump
x
Sanders pushes free college for families making under $125K
x
Second gentleman visits Vermont
x
Patently confusing: Vt. businesswoman testifies on tricky US patent system
Doug Emhoff
Second gentleman visits Vermont