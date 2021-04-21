Police are investigating a shooting at a Londonderry home

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating another shooting at a Londonderry home where people were inside.

They say it’s the third one in the state since last week, where residents were home.

Police say this shooting happened Monday night around 10:30pm on Chaves Road in Londonderry.

Troopers responded after a homeowner said someone fired several shots at their front door, and then drove away.

Police say several bullets hit the home, but no one got hurt.

Investigators don’t believe this shooting or the two others reported in Brighton and Whiting last Friday, are connected, but haven’t explained why.

