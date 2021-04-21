Advertisement

Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.(Source: Procter & Gamble, KDKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – You might have to pay more for Pampers, Luvs, Always, and Tampax products this fall.

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.

The Company … has started the process of implementing price increases on its Baby Care, Feminine Care and Adult Incontinence product categories in the United States to offset a portion of the impact of rising commodity costs,” a press release said.

Starting in mid-September, P&G said it will charge retailers like Walmart, Target and Costco roughly 5% to 9% more.

Stores can then decide whether to pass along the costs to consumers.

Kimberly-Clark also said this month it will increase some of its prices, too.

