Q&A on Friday’s 2nd SpaceX crewed launch

File
File(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA on Friday is launching the second commercial crew into space.

The crew of four astronauts is on a six-month science mission to the International Space Station. That means there will be 11 astronauts on the space station overlapping until the first commercial crew returns home. The mission will reuse a SpaceX module and rocket to ferry astronauts to the station.

“It’s a huge deal. It’s all about expanding the low-Earth orbit economy. The more we can reuse spacecraft, reuse boosters, reuse the capsules, the more opportunities we have in low-Earth orbit. And the more we can develop and improve on that, the more we can push the boundaries of our solar systems and expand beyond low-Earth orbit,” said Daniel Forrestel, a launch integration manager with NASA

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Forrestel about how the research the astronauts will be working on will test the science and technology that NASA will use later on in its Artemis missions to go back to the Moon and even to Mars.

