Questions persist about police investigation into Ralph Jean-Marie’s disappearance

Ralph Jean-Marie
Ralph Jean-Marie(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ralph Jean Marie has been missing for over a year but questions are still being raised about the Barre Police Department’s investigation into his disappearance.

Jean Marie was last seen on the front lawn of the Hollow Inn & Motel April 13, 2020, but he wasn’t reported missing until the 15th. Police believe he is dead, but one year later, after nearly 60 interviews and multiple searches, there is still no new information.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who reported on the ongoing mystery over Jean Marie’s disappearance and the police department’s response.

