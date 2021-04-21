Sanders pushes free college for families making under $125K

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced a bill that would make college free for families earning less than $125,000 a year.

Under the College for All Act, the federal government would pay for 75% percent of the tuition and fees and states would pick up the rest. The money to cover costs would come from taxing Wall Street transactions. Sanders says it will end the debt spiral in which too many working families find themselves and that it is modeled directly after the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force proposal and the Plan for Education Beyond High School that President Biden campaigned on.

“In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, a higher education should be a right for all, not a privilege for the few,” Sen. Sanders said in a statement. “If we are going to have the kind of standard of living that the American people deserve, we need to have the best-educated workforce in the world.”

Sanders introduced the bill with Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, and other lawmakers.

