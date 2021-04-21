Advertisement

Sanders pushes free college for families making under $125K

File
File(Steven Senne | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced a bill that would make college free for families earning less than $125,000 a year.

Under the College for All Act, the federal government would pay for 75% percent of the tuition and fees and states would pick up the rest. The money to cover costs would come from taxing Wall Street transactions. Sanders says it will end the debt spiral in which too many working families find themselves and that it is modeled directly after the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force proposal and the Plan for Education Beyond High School that President Biden campaigned on.

“In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, a higher education should be a right for all, not a privilege for the few,” Sen. Sanders said in a statement. “If we are going to have the kind of standard of living that the American people deserve, we need to have the best-educated workforce in the world.”

Sanders introduced the bill with Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, and other lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

Doug Emhoff
WATCH LIVE: Second gentleman to visit Vermont on Wednesday
File photo
Maine might put limits on size of all-terrain vehicles
File image
New Hampshire school hit by COVID outbreak
File photo
COVID-19 outbreak after upstate NY youth dance competition