Second Gentleman to visit Vermont on Wednesday

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, holds a listening session with...
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, holds a listening session with four working mothers during a stop at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Emhoff is among the top Democrats touring the nation to discuss the $1.9 trillion relief package recently signed by President Joe Biden.(Susan Montoya Bryan | AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The second gentleman of the United States will visit Vermont tomorrow.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will tour two spots in Burlington. Emhoff will visit a Community Health Center, to discuss targeted vaccination outreach efforts to underserved populations. He will also highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to delivering COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations through the American Rescue Plan.

Governor Phil Scott, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, and Congressman Peter Welch will be at the event as well.

Channel 3′s Darren Perron will also join Emhoff on his tour, see his report on the Second Gentleman’s visit tomorrow night on the Channel 3 News.

