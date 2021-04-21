State officials start canvassing for ticks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tick season is already kicking off here in the Green Mountain State. As Vermont continues to learn more about them and survey them, they are noticing some interesting trends.

If history is correct, numbers here in Vermont are on a slight trajectory upward.

The pathogen that causes Lyme’s Disease does still remain between 50-55% of ticks the state encounters.

Vermont is in the process now of collecting ticks and data from established sites in the state’s 12 of 14 counties and surveys continue into May.

The environmental surveillance manager for the Vermont Department of Agriculture says despite when ticks wake up, self protection is the best option if you are headed out the door.

But they are also learning new trends annually.

“So what we are discovering, and I think this is bore out by other scientists in the region, they are really kind of micro local. There could be a very small area that is really really friendly to ticks for whatever reason, but what we do know is someone in say Thetford could say, I’ve got terrible ticks and someone on the other side of town could say, well I never see them so they do tend to have sort of micro communities,” said Patti Casey with the Vt. Department of Agriculture.

Officials also say as more people spend time outdoors, naturally we may notice more ticks popping up.

