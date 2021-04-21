Advertisement

Vergennes workout ‘Warriors’ persist through pandemic

The Warriors in action.
The Warriors in action.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Some older Vermonters in Vergennes are showing their muscles are almost as strong as the bond they’ve formed in their one-hour workout sessions. Scott Fleishman introduces us to the Warriors.

Twice a week, this kettlebell exercise group, average aged 74, meets for an hour. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy. If you start out, you have to build up to it,” explained 82-year-old Janet Seaburg, who joined the group six years ago. That was when the workouts were at Vintage Fitness Studio in Vergennes and she was one of about 200 clients. “At the time, my husband was going through hospice, living at home and this was my escape to some kind of normalcy and it kept me strong.”

When the pandemic forced Vintage Fitness Studio to close permanently last year, Seaburg moved the group to her home. “I have a three-car garage and a big yard and if we can all get together, let’s meet. I didn’t know how many would show up and 16 showed up,” Seaburg said.

“Janet is amazing. It was a sad situation when we had to leave the other facility and she got right on it,” said member Connie Houston.

They named themselves The Warriors and 802 Print created T-shirts and face masks. Seaburg even made magnets for each member of the group with inspirational sayings. “We strengthen each other. One goes down one day and the other lifts them up. It’s a bond that’s just become amazing in this tiny town,” she said.

But last winter, it was the tiny town that came through in an amazing way. When weather forced The Warriors to end outdoor workouts, the members reached out to Linette and Bill Paquette, owners of Comfort Hill Kennel, who offered their 5,000 square-foot training space to rent at a hometown discount. “I thought it was a great idea right away. My first thing is how do we make it work? I’m all for everybody making use of what we have,” Linette said.

“There is no other space like this in Vergennes and it’s just meant a lot to us,” Seaburg said.

The Warriors plan to be back at Seaburg’s property once the weather gets warmer and next winter they’ll be right back at the Comfort Hill Kennel. “Because of the COVID, we’ve actually become closer and we’re more committed than ever to keep this going,” Houston said.

“It’s my life. I mean, I have family and everything, but this keeps me so I can be with my family,” Seaburg said.

When faced with adversity, these older Vermonters used dedication and motivation to come out swinging. It’s what being a Warrior is all about.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

File photo
Vermont police investigating gunshots fired at 3 homes
Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
Burlington COVID cases dropping; North Beach no superspreader
Peabody's in Plattsburgh is getting a chance at a second life.
Plattsburgh bar gets 2nd shot at life
It's been almost a week since Gov. Chris Sununu lifted New Hampshire's statewide mask mandate....
New Hampshire residents react to end of mask mandate