Vermont police investigating gunshots fired at 3 homes

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating three shooting incidents in Vermont within the past week in which someone fired multiple rounds from a gun at the outside of a house and then took off.

Vermont State Police say the three incidents do not appear to be connected.

Two homes were shot at on April 14. They were in Whiting and Brighton.

The third incident was on April 19 in Londonderry.

People were inside two of the homes.

Police call these crimes extremely dangerous.

“People could be in the room that is being shot, they could be on the other side of the door, on the other side of window glass. Bullets can ricochet. There can be adults, children, pets. It can just be unbelievably dangerous situations, so, obviously, there is a concern,” said Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police.

At this time, they say it’s too early to tell if this is a trend in crime or simply a coincidence.

State police ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact them.

Related Stories:

Police investigate shooting at Londonderry home

Shots fired at two Vermont homes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.