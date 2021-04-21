Advertisement

Vermont police investigating gunshots fired at 3 homes

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating three shooting incidents in Vermont within the past week in which someone fired multiple rounds from a gun at the outside of a house and then took off.

Vermont State Police say the three incidents do not appear to be connected.

Two homes were shot at on April 14. They were in Whiting and Brighton.

The third incident was on April 19 in Londonderry.

People were inside two of the homes.

Police call these crimes extremely dangerous.

“People could be in the room that is being shot, they could be on the other side of the door, on the other side of window glass. Bullets can ricochet. There can be adults, children, pets. It can just be unbelievably dangerous situations, so, obviously, there is a concern,” said Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police.

At this time, they say it’s too early to tell if this is a trend in crime or simply a coincidence.

State police ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact them.

Related Stories:

Police investigate shooting at Londonderry home

Shots fired at two Vermont homes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont couple is dead but their grandson is safe after a boating accident in a creek in...
Child survives boating accident that killed grandparents
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michael Tobin
Burlington authorities notify public of high-risk sex offender release
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt. health officials optimistic about falling COVID numbers, vaccination uptake
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Latest News

Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
Burlington COVID cases dropping; North Beach no superspreader
The Warriors in action.
Vergennes workout ‘Warriors’ persist through pandemic
Peabody's in Plattsburgh is getting a chance at a second life.
Plattsburgh bar gets 2nd shot at life
It's been almost a week since Gov. Chris Sununu lifted New Hampshire's statewide mask mandate....
New Hampshire residents react to end of mask mandate