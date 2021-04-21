Vermonters urged to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermonters are urged to get rid of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Vermont Jonathan Ophardt says unused medication, especially highly addictive prescription opioids, are vulnerable to diversion, misuse and abuse. He says last year, 158 Vermonters died of opioid overdose, a 38% increase from 2019.

The event is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at over 55 locations around Vermont. Locations can be found online at www.deatakeback.com or by calling 1-800-882-9539.

