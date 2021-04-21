BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Remember those sunny days with highs in the 70s that we had earlier in April? Well, now it’s payback time! A fast-moving, but potent, storm system will bring a combination of wicked weather elements today, lasting into Thursday.

There will be periods of rain today, mainly in the valleys and in our southern areas. In fact, there could be some thunderstorm activity in our southern & eastern areas, and some of those storms could be on the stronger side, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, possible small hail, and lightning.

To the north, a heavy, wet snow will fall, especially in the higher elevations, but even the valleys could get in on some snow, too. Northern NY will get a good 3-6″ or more of heavy, wet snow, especially in elevations above 1000 feet. That also goes for the northern Green & White Mountains, too. Even the valleys will end up getting a trace - 3″ of wet snow by Thursday morning.

Overnight, the snow will taper off to mountain snow showers, persisting into Thursday morning. Then the clouds will break up by late afternoon & evening. But it will be a chilly, blustery day on Thursday.

Some power outages are likely today with the heavy, wet snow in the higher elevations today, and with the winds gusting to near 40 mph on Thursday.

We will bounce back to more typical April weather for Friday, with sunshine and highs getting back into the 50s.

The weekend will start out fine, with lots of sunshine on Saturday (some clouds coming in late) and temperatures back up into the upper 50s and low 60s. But we’ll round out the weekend with a rainy day on Sunday. A few rain showers, and some mountain snow showers, will linger into Monday morning before it starts to clear out again.

-Gary

