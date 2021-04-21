BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Oh April! You have such a sense of humor!

We’ve been seeing a mix of rain and snow across the region today, with accumulating snow to the tune of 3-6″ across the higher elevations of Northern New York, and the Green and White Mountains as well. Even the valleys will have picked up a trace to 3″ of snow.

We can expect some power outages with the heavy, wet snow in the higher elevations, and with the winds gusting to near 40 mph on Thursday.

Overnight, the snow will taper off to mountain snow showers, lingering into Thursday morning. It will be chilly and windy Thursday, but we do have hopes of seeing some breaks of sun during the afternoon.

Friday will bring an improvement with temperatures back in the 50s, and with sunshine!

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will bring another round of much needed rain, with a few mountain snow showers again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.