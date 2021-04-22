Advertisement

Bill seeks to end labeling of plant-based products as ‘milk’

File photo
File photo(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Four members of Congress from dairy-producing states have again introduced legislation to prevent the labeling of products from nuts, seeds and plants as milk. They say it’s misleading to consumers.

The bipartisan bill has 33 co-sponsors in the U.S. House. It calls on the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its regulations that define milk and cream and stop the labeling of plant-based products as milk, yogurt, or cheese.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont says dairy farmers are already struggling to survive and are now facing a growing threat from the misleading practice of marketing plant-based products as milk or dairy products.

