Board: Vt. districts must pay for 3 to attend religious schools

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont State Board of Education has decided that certain school districts must pay the tuition for three Vermont students to attend religious schools as part of a state tuition benefit that they were denied.

The board cited a 2020 divided U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Montana case that says states can’t cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education.

The three families had appealed their school boards’ denial to the state board. The board issued its decision on Wednesday.

