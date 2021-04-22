Advertisement

Burlington Beer Company to shift operations to the Queen City

Burlington Beer Company readying for move to Flint Avenue location.
Burlington Beer Company readying for move to Flint Avenue location.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Beer Company for years has been brewing not in Burlington, but in nearby Williston. That’s all going to change this summer when the brewery is setting up shop in the city of its namesake.

The new Flint Avenue location is in a building built in 1902 where the first color photographs in America were produced. Fast forward to 2021 and the front part of the building will now be the new home to the Burlington Beer Company.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Joe Lemnah, the company’s founder, about the big move.

