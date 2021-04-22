Advertisement

COVID outbreak at federal prison in New Hampshire

A COVID-19 outbreak has affected more than 100 people at the federal prison in Berlin, New...
A COVID-19 outbreak has affected more than 100 people at the federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (AP) A COVID-19 outbreak has affected more than 100 people at the federal prison in Berlin, health officials said Thursday.

Nearly all of the cases involve inmates; four staff members have been infected.

“We don’t have any real interaction with that facility,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire. “We don’t provide the vaccine; we don’t provide the testing. The federal government was supposed to take care of all of that.”

New Hampshire has oversight of outbreaks at state prisons and correctional centers.

An outbreak was recently closed at the Rockingham County House of Corrections.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

