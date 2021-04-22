Advertisement

Drilling rig at NH construction site tips, falls into river

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - Town officials in Peterborough, New Hampshire, say a drilling rig operating at a construction site tipped over and fell into the Contoocook River.

The rig was working at the retaining wall part of a bridge project at U.S. Route 202. Town officials posted on Facebook that a small amount of fuel leaked, but it was quickly contained, and the Department of Environmental Services has been notified. The town said removal of the rig is expected to take considerable time.

No one was hurt. Route 202 on Granite Street/Pine Street/Concord Street between Sand Hill Road and Route 101 was temporarily closed, but was later reopened to one-way traffic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

