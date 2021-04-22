El Gato Cantina chef learns from Food Network show

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local restaurant will be on The Food Network Thursday night, and you may even get to taste some of the benefits.

El Gato Cantina in downtown Burlington recently had one of its chefs compete on The Food Network’s Chef Bootcamp.

Their chef, Cody, worked on everything from skills in the kitchen to interpersonal skills and confidence. Ultimately, it was about learning what it takes to take the reigns in a restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, Theresa Bertram, says this not only was an incredible opportunity for her chef, but also a great learning experience for the whole restaurant as well.

“For Burlington, for our small town, it’s such a foodie town. This is an incredible opportunity to be on a national network and be able to show what we have here in Burlington and what we can provide for the community. So we are going to utilize those skills and bring it here to Burlington and hopefully our customers will really be able to enjoy the food,” said Bertram.

The episode will air Thursday night at 10 p.m. on the Food Network and it will feature chefs from Connecticut and New York as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.