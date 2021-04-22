Advertisement

FBI warns New Englanders about fake government agent scams

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - The FBI’s Boston office is warning New Englanders about scammers claiming to be government officials and using intimidation or threats to get money from victims.

The office said it’s seeing a rise in the number of reports of the scam from its coverage area, which includes Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The FBI stressed that federal agencies do not call or email people threatening arrest or demanding money.

The office said more than 400 complaints of government impersonation scams were filed in its coverage area last year, with financial losses totaling $3.8 million.

